UAH 105 million of required UAH 150 million bail posted for ex-minister Halushchenko – media

UAH 105 million of the required UAH 150 million bail has been posted for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of laundering more than $112 million.

This was reported by sources of Schemes (a Radio Liberty project), in law enforcement agencies, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known about the bail contributors?

The largest amount, UAH 54 million, was posted by Tetras Optima. The company’s main line of business is wholesale trade in timber. The owner of the company is Tetiana Linnikova, a resident of the Kharkiv region.

It is noted that the company last submitted its annual financial report for 2023, when its net profit amounted to UAH 35,600. In 2026, the company was a defendant in a case over the recovery of a tax debt of almost UAH 4,000.

From September 2024 to January 2025, the Adamant investment fund was listed among the company’s founders. According to the register of legal entities, this fund co-owns a number of legal entities together with companies from the Avalon group of companies, whose owner, Lviv businessman Hryhorii Kozlovskyi, has described himself as being. Journalists were unable to contact the businessman or the owner of Tetras Optima.

Another UAH 46 million in bail was posted by Hiran Contract, a company founded in 2024.

Schemes reported that the main line of business of the company, which is registered in Brovary, is wholesale trade in metal goods, plumbing and heating equipment, and supplies.

According to YouControl, the size of its authorized capital as of October 2024 was UAH 5,000. The company is listed as having one employee. According to financial reports, the company had no profits over the previous two years. The company’s head and beneficiary is Olena Sidun. Other users have her phone number saved as "LvivOblEnergo controller" and "Svitlo Lviv controller."

Journalists also found out that another UAH 5 million was posted by Skyt Retail, a company founded in Kharkiv in 2021 that is engaged in wholesale trade in timber. In its financial reporting for 2023, the company’s then head and beneficiary, Kharkiv region resident Dmytro Ostrovskyi, listed only one employee, "zero" income and the company’s capital at UAH 200,000. According to the YouControl analytical system, the company has not submitted any further financial reports. However, in June 2025, the company changed its owner to Kharkiv resident Tetiana Stepnykh and changed its registered address to the village of Shchaslyve in the Kyiv region.

Journalists were unable to contact the new owner or the previous beneficiary, as their phone numbers, as well as the company’s number, are inactive.

As a reminder, on June 12, Halushchenko’s preventive measure was extended, and the amount of alternative bail was reduced from UAH 200 million to UAH 150 million.

Read more: NACP launches full verification of Halushchenko’s declaration – "Servant of People" Radina

The case of Herman Halushchenko

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