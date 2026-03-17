NACP launches full verification of Halushchenko’s declaration – "Servant of People" Radina

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) began a full verification of former minister Herman Halushchenko’s declaration on March 16.

This was reported by MP Anastasiia Radina, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"Until recently, the NACP had said that Halushchenko’s declaration would be checked in turn, so in my repeated appeal of March 6, I decided to clarify when that turn would reach the former minister.

Let me remind you that I sent my first appeal regarding the verification of Halushchenko’s declaration for possible false statements to the NACP back on January 19. It is good that after nearly two months, that turn finally reached him," the lawmaker said.

Radina recalled that at a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC), Halushchenko said that he had rented Zakharchenko’s seized house in central Kyiv for about UAH 126,000 per month.

Watch more: Zelenskyy’s weak spot: how Halushchenko wanted to flee to US as ambassador. VIDEO

"We found and submitted to the NACP a listing for the rent of this house from May 2025 — in it, the landlord was asking UAH 654,000 per month for the house.

Moreover, during the hearing on the preventive measure at the High Anti-Corruption Court, Halushchenko said that his children’s education in Switzerland had been paid for by a wealthy godfather and a relative. However, such generous gifts are not reflected in the declaration, and false statements in a declaration carry criminal liability," she added.

The NACP said that the verification of Halushchenko’s declaration would last up to 120 days, with a possible extension of another 60 days if grounds exist.

Accordingly, it must be completed by July 14, or by September 12.

Read more: Zhelezniak: Zelenskyy explained Halushchenko’s appointment as Minister of Justice by saying he "fully trusts him"

Background

As reported earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko had secretly lived in a house that previously belonged to Vitalii Zakharchenko, the former interior minister under Viktor Yanukovych.

For her part, Servant of the People MP Anastasiia Radina said that former Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko had secretly lived in a house that previously belonged to Vitalii Zakharchenko, the former interior minister under Viktor Yanukovych. However, ARMA has no physical access to the property.

According to Radina, Halushchenko understated the rental price of Zakharchenko’s seized house by five times.

Read more: Halushchenko taken into custody with possible bail of UAH 200 million

The case of Herman Halushchenko

Read more: Halushchenko on acceptable bail: "I could find 20-30 million"