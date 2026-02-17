Halushchenko on acceptable bail: "I could find 20-30 million"

Former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko, suspected of laundering over $112 million, said he could pay 20-30 million hryvnia in bail.

He said this during a meeting of the High Council of Science and Education, according to Censor.NET.

Statement by the former minister

Responding to a question from the VAKS judge about an acceptable bail amount as an alternative to arrest, Halushchenko said: "I think I could find 30 million, [or] 20 million."

We remind you that prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are asking the court to impose a preventive measure on Halushchenko in the form of detention with the alternative of paying 425 million hryvnia in bail.

Earlier at the court hearing, Halushchenko stated that he did not have the funds to pay the bail of 425 million hryvnia and did not know who could pay such a large sum for him.

Suspicion of Herman Halushchenko