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Halushchenko on acceptable bail: "I could find 20-30 million"
Former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko, suspected of laundering over $112 million, said he could pay 20-30 million hryvnia in bail.
He said this during a meeting of the High Council of Science and Education, according to Censor.NET.
Statement by the former minister
Responding to a question from the VAKS judge about an acceptable bail amount as an alternative to arrest, Halushchenko said: "I think I could find 30 million, [or] 20 million."
- We remind you that prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are asking the court to impose a preventive measure on Halushchenko in the form of detention with the alternative of paying 425 million hryvnia in bail.
Earlier at the court hearing, Halushchenko stated that he did not have the funds to pay the bail of 425 million hryvnia and did not know who could pay such a large sum for him.
Suspicion of Herman Halushchenko
- Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister in connection with the "Midas" case.
- The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.
- Halushchenko was notified of suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.
- Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.
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