Zhelezniak: Zelenskyy explained Halushchenko’s appointment as Minister of Justice by saying he "fully trusts him"

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, stated that during the government reshuffle in July 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally explained the appointment of Herman Halushchenko as Minister of Justice.

The MP wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Zhelezniak, in mid-July 2025, a government reshuffle took place, during which Svitlana Hrynchuk took over as Minister of Energy, replacing Herman Halushchenko. The latter, the lawmaker claims, was initially left without a position, but a decision was later made to appoint him Minister of Justice.

Zhelezniak notes that ahead of the vote, a meeting of the Servant of the People faction was held with the participation of the president. During the meeting, one of the MPs allegedly asked the head of state why an "obviously problematic person" was being proposed for the post of Minister of Justice, referring in particular to the reactor controversy.

According to Zhelezniak, Zelenskyy replied: "He is a very good lawyer, I fully trust him." The president also allegedly added: "We considered him for the post of minister–vice prime minister, but for now just Minister of Justice."

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