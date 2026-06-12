Halushchenko’s pretrial detention has been extended: his bail has been reduced to 150 million hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pretrial detention of former Minister Herman Halushchenko by 60 days, while reducing the bail amount.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"An investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion filed by a NABU detective and extended Herman Halushchenko's detention for another two months.

At the same time, the judge decided to reduce the amount of the alternative bail from 200 million to 150 million hryvnias," the statement reads.

Earlier, journalist Tkach reported that preparations were underway to post bail for Halushchenko.

Read more: Bail is being prepared for Halushchenko, who has been in pretrial detention since February, - journalist Tkach

The case of Herman Halushchenko

Watch more: Halushchenko’s children’s education in Switzerland was not paid for by "generous godfather". Funds came from offshore accounts, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO