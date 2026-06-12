Halushchenko’s pretrial detention has been extended: his bail has been reduced to 150 million hryvnias
The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pretrial detention of former Minister Herman Halushchenko by 60 days, while reducing the bail amount.
This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"An investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion filed by a NABU detective and extended Herman Halushchenko's detention for another two months.
At the same time, the judge decided to reduce the amount of the alternative bail from 200 million to 150 million hryvnias," the statement reads.
Earlier, journalist Tkach reported that preparations were underway to post bail for Halushchenko.
The case of Herman Halushchenko
- Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko had been detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, NABU confirmed that NABU detectives had detained the former energy minister while he was crossing the state border as part of the "Midas" case.
- The media also reported that Halushchenko would be served with a notice of suspicion after being taken to Kyiv.
- Halushchenko was informed of the suspicion of laundering over $112 million.
- Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention", but the court remanded him in custody.
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On 17 February, the former minister was arrested with the possibility of bail set at 200 million hryvnias.
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