Bail is being prepared for Halushchenko, who has been in pretrial detention since February, - journalist Tkach

A bail is being prepared for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of laundering over $112 million.

This was reported by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

He cites sources in political circles.

According to Tkach, preparations are already underway to post bail for Halushchenko.

As is known, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended Halushchenko’s pretrial detention but reduced the bail to 150 million hryvnias.

Watch more: Halushchenko’s children’s education in Switzerland was not paid for by "generous godfather". Funds came from offshore accounts, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

The case of Herman Halushchenko

Read more: Zhelezniak: Zelenskyy explained Halushchenko’s appointment as Minister of Justice by saying he "fully trusts him"