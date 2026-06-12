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Bail is being prepared for Halushchenko, who has been in pretrial detention since February, - journalist Tkach

A pre-trial measure is being considered for Halushchenko: details

A bail is being prepared for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of laundering over $112 million.

This was reported by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He cites sources in political circles.

According to Tkach, preparations are already underway to post bail for Halushchenko.

As is known, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended Halushchenko’s pretrial detention but reduced the bail to 150 million hryvnias.

Watch more: Halushchenko’s children’s education in Switzerland was not paid for by "generous godfather". Funds came from offshore accounts, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

The case of Herman Halushchenko

  • Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko had been detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, NABU confirmed that NABU detectives had detained the former energy minister while he was crossing the state border as part of the "Midas" case.
  • The media also reported that Halushchenko would be served with a notice of suspicion after being taken to Kyiv.
  • Halushchenko was informed of the suspicion of laundering over $112 million.
  • Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention", but the court remanded him in custody.

  • On 17 February, the former minister was arrested with the possibility of bail set at 200 million hryvnias.

Read more: Zhelezniak: Zelenskyy explained Halushchenko’s appointment as Minister of Justice by saying he "fully trusts him"

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bail (166) Halushchenko Herman (148) Mykhailo Tkach (34)
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