Operation "Forrest Gump": Former deputy head of Presidential Office Mudra served notice of suspicion (updated)

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra was detained on 19 August amid a NABU and SAPO operation aimed at exposing a criminal group involving MPs and senior Presidential Office officials.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details of the detention

MP Oleksii Honcharenko and media outlets were the first to report Mudra’s detention.

"Iryna Mudra has been detained. She is currently undergoing investigative procedures at NABU. She will spend tonight in a temporary detention facility," Honcharenko wrote.

Meanwhile, Mudra’s lawyer denied reports that she had been detained. She has only been served with a notice of suspicion, he told RBC-Ukraine. He added that law enforcement officers had conducted two searches at two locations.

Read more: Operation "Forrest Gump": Rada summons Pyshnyi to meeting over "Sense Bank" situation

Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting a special operation aimed at exposing a criminal group involving MPs and senior Presidential Office officials.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches involving Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra as part of the announced operation.

NABU detectives also conducted searches involving Hladyshchenko, chair of the Sense Bank supervisory board.

Vadym Stolar, an MP from the court-banned Opposition Platform – For Life party, confirmed that NABU and SAPO were searching his property as part of Operation "Forrest Gump."

NABU later said the case involved UAH 150 million in cash, which, according to the investigation, was channelled through a series of shell-company accounts and brought into legal circulation to post bail for one of the defendants in the Midas case.

Read more: NABU is conducting investigation at my home, and I am cooperating with Bureau officials, - Stolar regarding Operation "Forrest Gump"