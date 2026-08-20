Operation "Themis": NABU exposes corporate raiding scheme worth hundreds of millions organized by figures in "Forrest Gump". VIDEO&PHOTOS

The NABU and the SAPO have uncovered a scheme by individuals implicated in Operation ‘Forrest Gump’ to carry out raider takeovers of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.

The Bureau reported this in a video, according to Censor.NET.

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The operation was named Themis.

Details

According to the NABU, two of the co-organisers even entered into a ‘memorandum of understanding’ regarding this.

The suspects carried out hostile takeovers of companies by forging documents relating to ownership of such companies, as well as court rulings.

The value of the assets of the enterprises that the suspects illegally seized in the autumn of 2025 amounted to over 248 million hryvnias.

And in May 2026, they attempted to take possession of property in Kyiv worth over 207 million hryvnias.

"The aim of taking over one of the enterprises was to gain control of property in the central part of Kyiv worth over half a billion hryvnias," said a NABU detective.

Implementation of the scheme

To carry out the scheme, the suspects enlisted the help of hackers who, posing as state registrars, gained access to the register of legal entities and entered forged documents and false information regarding the transfer of ownership from the lawful owners to front men.

Within two days, the participants in the scheme transferred the corporate rights of the seized companies to front men who were, in fact, security guards working for one of the co-organisers of the crime.

In order to maintain control over the seized enterprises, the accomplices exerted influence on high-ranking officials of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice and lobbied for decisions to be made regarding the review of complaints about raider attacks in the interests of a criminal organization, the NABU noted.

In late December 2025, the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice’s complaints review panel issued a ruling recognizing as lawful the transfer of ownership of an enterprise seized through raider attacks to an individual controlled by a criminal organization.

On December 31, 2025, the acting head of the Ministry of Justice (at that time, the position was held by Liudmyla Suhak) issued a decision approving the panel’s conclusion.

"The purpose of taking over one of the companies was to gain control over high-value real estate properties in downtown Kyiv by initiating bankruptcy proceedings in commercial court with the help of persons under the organizer’s control," the detective noted.

On January 27, 2026, the judge granted a motion for preliminary relief filed by a person controlled by the organizer of the crime and prohibited any registration actions regarding the company.

And on March 26, 2026, the judge granted a motion filed by an arbitration manager controlled by the criminal organization and terminated the powers of the company’s director.

In the case of the second company, the organizers of the scheme, taking advantage of the more than two-month-long review of a complaint against their raider activities, created fictitious debt, which enabled them to initiate bankruptcy proceedings.

Another incident involved an attempt to seize high-value real estate properties in central Kyiv by forging a court order and entering it into the real estate registry with the help of hackers.

Officials at the Ministry of Justice, realizing the consequences of carrying out the illegal orders of the deputy head of the Office of the President, refused to participate in the commission of the crime. Therefore, the criminal intent was never fully carried out.

The investigation established that a co-organizer and current member of the Verkhovna Rada provided funding for the criminal organization’s activities in the amount of at least 514,000 U.S. dollars. The participants in the scheme spent these funds on hackers, lawsuits, bribes to law enforcement and judicial authorities, and so on.

In the recordings, members of the criminal organization also complained about their inability to obtain information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), and discussed how to manipulate the anti-corruption system.

The participants in the scheme were notified that they were suspected of violating Articles 255, 191, 206-2, 209, 358, and 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.









Read more: Mykytas was at Mudra’s home when NABU and SAPO came to her residence to conduct searches – media

Operation ‘Forrest Gump’

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives have carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of "Sense Bank".

Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.

NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.

Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.

Read more: Government suspends chairman of Sense Bank supervisory board amid NABU investigation – Koretskyi