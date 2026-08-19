Government suspends chairman of Sense Bank supervisory board amid NABU investigation – Koretskyi

The government has decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, chairman of the supervisory board of state-owned Sense Bank, and has also initiated the suspension of Oleksii Stupak, chairman of the bank’s management board.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Cabinet’s response

The prime minister stressed that other bank officials named in the pre-trial investigation materials should face similar consequences.

"The facts disclosed by the anti-corruption agencies require proper assessment and cannot go unanswered. Trust is a fundamental prerequisite for the operation of a state-owned financial institution," Koretskyi stressed.

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Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting a special operation aimed at exposing a criminal group involving MPs and senior Presidential Office officials.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches involving Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra as part of the announced operation.

NABU detectives also conducted searches involving Hladyshchenko, chair of the Sense Bank supervisory board.

Vadym Stolar, an MP from the court-banned Opposition Platform – For Life party, confirmed that NABU and SAPO were searching his property as part of Operation "Forrest Gump."

NABU later said the case involved UAH 150 million in cash, which, according to the investigation, was channelled through a series of shell-company accounts and brought into legal circulation to post bail for one of the defendants in the Midas case.

Former deputy head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra later confirmed that searches had been conducted at her home on August 19, that she had been served with a notice of suspicion and a motion seeking a preventive measure, but that she had not been detained. She is preparing for a court hearing.

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