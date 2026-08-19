Klymenko will win and we’ll all be in deep sh#t: deputy head of Presidential Office is in talks for post of head of SAPO

The Deputy Head of the President’s Office discussed the "future fate" should the Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, remain in office for another term.

According to Censor.NET, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has made these discussions public.

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What is known?

As is known, the term of office of the current head of the SAPO is due to end in July 2027.

In the recordings, the deputy head of the Presidential Office (according to media reports, this is Iryna Mudra) discusses the competition for the post of head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

















Read more: "They brought 200 million for Herman. We’re thinking about how to pay it off": conversations between those involved in Operation "Forrest Gump"

Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, chairman of the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’.

Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.

NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.

Read more: Israel has not yet responded to requests for extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman – Klymenko