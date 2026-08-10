Israel has not yet responded to requests for extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman – Klymenko

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Oleksandr Klymenko said that Ukraine has not yet received a response from Israel regarding the extradition of Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are implicated in "Mindichgate."

He said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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"We have not yet received any response. The relevant requests have been sent, but we are waiting for a response from the other side," Klymenko said.

Read more: SAPO Head Klymenko on "Vova" in "Mindich tapes": We did not publish such recordings

Mindichgate

Watch more: Media established that MP Kucherenko is mentioned in "Mindich tapes": he called the journalists "degenerates". VIDEO