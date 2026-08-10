SAPO Head Klymenko on "Vova" in "Mindich tapes": We did not publish such recordings. VIDEO

Anti-corruption authorities have not published any recordings related to "Mindichgate" in which the name "Vova" appears.

This was stated by SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko in response to a question from a Censor.NET reporter.

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Details

According to him, the anti-corruption authorities did not publish the recordings in which the individuals involved mention "Vova."

"We are only responsible for what was published on our official channels," Klymenko noted.

For his part, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos noted that the bureau does not disclose the full names of suspects before a guilty verdict is handed down.

"Name at least one instance in which NABU has ever disclosed the full name of any suspect before a guilty verdict, so why ask this question?" Kryvonos said.

Watch more: Media established that MP Kucherenko is mentioned in "Mindich tapes": he called the journalists "degenerates". VIDEO

Background

On April 29, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.

On May 1, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak released new recordings.

We would also like to remind you that in November 2025, bail in the amount of 95 million hryvnias was posted for Ihor Fursenko, a defendant in the "Midas" case involving embezzlement at "Energoatom." He was released from jail.

Read more: SSU has detained businessman Vasyl Veselyi, who appears in "Mindich tapes," - media