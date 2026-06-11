SSU has detained businessman Vasyl Veselyi, who appears in "Mindich tapes," - media

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained businessman Vasyl Veselyi, whom the media have described as the "overseer" of "Sense Bank" on behalf of the Presidential Office.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrainska Pravda," citing sources.

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The details of the arrest are not yet known.

What is known about Veselyi?

Earlier, "Ukrainska Pravda" reported that, in the "Mindich tapes," Veselyi discussed with Oleksandr Tsukerman—a key figure in the ‘Mindichgate’ scandal—how exactly to gain control over "Karpatnaftokhim," Ukraine's largest petrochemical company.

The recordings also indicate that the composition of the supervisory board of the state-owned "Sense Bank," appointed on June 18, 2025, had been discussed more than a month earlier by individuals involved in the "Midas" case. In a phone conversation on May 9, 2025, Vasyl Veselyi—an advisor to the head of "Sense Bank", whom UP’s sources referred to as the "overseer" from the Office of the President—read out a list of preferred members for the bank’s supervisory board.

Read more: Office of President’s "overseer" Veselyi influenced Sense Bank financial monitoring decisions regarding number of gambling operators – Zhelezniak

About brother

During a 2024 investigation by UP, Veselyi denied having connections in the Office of the President, stating that he visits the government quarter because "he lives there." He also claimed that his brother, Andrii Veselyi, had purchased a stake in "Karpatnaftokhim" using "his own funds."

Subsequently, the supervisory board of "Sense Bank" stated that it had conducted an internal audit, which found no evidence of preferential treatment, the application of non-standard service terms, or violations of the bank’s internal procedures regarding the individuals and their affiliated companies mentioned in the reports.

Read more: "Sense Bank" is set to be privatized this year, - Zelenskyy