High Anti-Corruption Court is determining preventive measure for OGP official Kropyva and his assistant "Musa": hearing has been adjourned. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 6 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court began proceedings to determine a preventive measure for Serhiy Kropiva, Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Central Anti-Corruption Court’s press centre.

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It should be noted that he is the author of the phrase "#if you’re going to hit, hit the queen; if you’re going to steal, steal a million".

Details regarding the court hearing

The defence requested that the hearing be adjourned, arguing that the application had only been served that morning and there had been no time to prepare for the hearing.

The HACC Judge Maslov partially granted the defence’s motion and adjourned the hearing until 15:00.

Read more: "I’ve got Porsche, Loro Piana, bracelets and bags on here. Do I have to delete everything?": members of criminal group involving PGO employees fret over scrubbing evidence of luxury from social media

Furthermore, according to the Centre for Political and Legal Analysis (CPLA), the High Anti-Corruption Court is today determining a preventive measure for the suspect Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko.

She is referred to as "Musa" in the NABU recordings. She is the one who said:"I’ve got a ‘Porsche’ here, ‘Loro Piana’, watches, bracelets, handbags, fur coats. Do I need to get rid of everything?"

The defence lawyer requested time to prepare. The judge partially granted this application and adjourned the hearing until 15:00.

Watch more: On plot to assassinate Zakayev, new NABU case, front line and attacks on depots | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO

What led up to this?