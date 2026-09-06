High Anti-Corruption Court is determining preventive measure for OGP official Kropyva and his assistant "Musa": hearing has been adjourned. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 6 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court began proceedings to determine a preventive measure for Serhiy Kropiva, Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Central Anti-Corruption Court’s press centre.
It should be noted that he is the author of the phrase "#if you’re going to hit, hit the queen; if you’re going to steal, steal a million".
Details regarding the court hearing
The defence requested that the hearing be adjourned, arguing that the application had only been served that morning and there had been no time to prepare for the hearing.
The HACC Judge Maslov partially granted the defence’s motion and adjourned the hearing until 15:00.
Furthermore, according to the Centre for Political and Legal Analysis (CPLA), the High Anti-Corruption Court is today determining a preventive measure for the suspect Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko.
She is referred to as "Musa" in the NABU recordings. She is the one who said:"I’ve got a ‘Porsche’ here, ‘Loro Piana’, watches, bracelets, handbags, fur coats. Do I need to get rid of everything?"
The defence lawyer requested time to prepare. The judge partially granted this application and adjourned the hearing until 15:00.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, earlier " Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAP were allegedly conducting searches at the offices of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kipper.
- On 4 September, NABU and the SAP announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.
- According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OGP’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.
- Prior to his current post at the OGP, Kropiva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleg Kipper.
- Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.
- According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.
- Recordings of a criminal group of OGP staff were also published.
- Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.
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