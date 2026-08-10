NABU has no conflict with the SSU, but illegal actions against Bureau employees have been documented, - Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that Bureau detectives are being systematically monitored and that law enforcement officials are attempting to find out what investigations they are conducting and what investigative actions they are planning.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We have absolutely no conflict with anyone—neither with the SSU, nor with the Prosecutor General’s Office, nor with the Office of the President, nor with members of parliament. We are dealing with a different issue: there are illegal actions against our employees—some that have been established and others that are yet to be established," Kryvonos explained.

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At the same time, he said that when listening devices are installed in the office of the head of the NABU detective unit, it is not a matter of conflict.

"This is not a conflict, but simply utterly senseless and illegal actions on the part of the Security Service of Ukraine. This is an entirely different category. And there is no conflict—we have an excellent relationship. It’s just that when we install such equipment and conduct investigative actions, we act in strict accordance with the law based on court orders.

Do our colleagues act this way? I have serious doubts. This is not an isolated incident. We simply don’t talk about everything or publish everything. Because this is about protecting our evidence and information. "If, for example, we identified that one of our employees—who was carrying out certain tasks related to NABU’s activities at the time—was being followed, we certainly do not publicize this fact, but this did happen recently, two weeks ago," the Bureau’s head emphasized.

Kryvonos noted that in some cases, such surveillance is aimed at finding out who NABU employees are meeting with, what they are investigating, and what investigative actions they are planning.

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"I can say with certainty that this work is carried out on an ongoing basis. We constantly monitor court decision registries. We constantly monitor all kinds of registries, the ‘Safe City’ system, the routes our vehicles take, and the movements of our detectives.

We take measures to prevent the disclosure of information regarding pretrial investigations and operational-investigative activities, but at the same time, a huge amount of resources is being devoted specifically to finding out what we are doing and planning. We receive this information constantly. This is the main problem," he said.

Kryvonos called on his colleagues from other law enforcement agencies to act within the bounds of the law.

"If they catch a traitor or a spy, fine. But if all this activity is aimed solely at finding out what we’re investigating and when we plan to conduct searches, then that raises a huge question: for what purpose, and for whom?" concluded the head of NABU.

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