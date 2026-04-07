SSU is putting pressure on Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies, - Klymenko

The head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, has spoken of systematic pressure from the Security Service of Ukraine on anti-corruption bodies and the disruption of NABU operations.

According to Censor.NET, Klymenko made these remarks in an exclusive interview with Deutsche Welle.

He emphasised that the SAPO faces "resistance from the system", primarily from law enforcement agencies, among which he singled out the SSU. As an example, he cited an incident in the Sumy region where, according to him, a NABU detective was detained during an anti-corruption investigation, leading to the operation being thwarted.

"This derailed our operation because we had planned to detain a larger number of people, but everything fell apart; there was a leak, and the suspects were warned that NABU was on the case after the funds had been transferred," noted the head of the SAPO.

Klymenko does not understand why the SSU treats the SAPO and NABU in this way

He also commented on reports of a wiretap being discovered on a NABU detective, noting that the SAPO had not recorded such cases, though they do not rule out their existence. Klymenko pointed out that these are units investigating crimes in the defence sector, including those involving the SSU.

Klymenko stated that he does not understand the reasons for the SSU’s attitude towards anti-corruption bodies, as, in his words, the fight against corruption is an element of ensuring national security. He emphasised that the SAPO and NABU should be working together with the SSU as partners. "The SSU should have a vested interest in us exposing these crimes. But in reality, we see a system that is the exact opposite," he remarked.

Read more: NABU: SSU detained one of our employees on orders from Poklad

At the same time, the head of the SAPO cited another case which, in his words, demonstrates systematic obstruction of NABU’s work. According to him, SSU officers tapped the phone of a bureau detective investigating a customs case and passed on information about his actions and whereabouts to customs officials.

"The operation was foiled. And we have documented this correspondence between SSU staff and customs officials," noted Klymenko.

According to him, the problem lies in the fact that unreformed law enforcement agencies are putting pressure on reformed ones, which, in his view, undermines the effectiveness of the fight against corruption.

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