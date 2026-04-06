Zelenskyy’s PR man Petrov staged provocation outside NABU. Those involved have been identified, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

On Friday, 3 April, a provocative video filmed outside the entrance to the NABU building was posted on anonymous Telegram channels.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Subsequently, thanks to CCTV footage, it was possible to identify not only those who filmed the video but also those behind it, says the MP.

Read more: Bureau of Economic Security launches investigation into Ze-blogger Zolkin over tax evasion and money laundering. DOCUMENT

Who are we talking about?

The first is Dmytro Dmytrenko, born in 1998. He was previously seen outside the court hearing involving Vitalii Shabunin, head of the AntAC, as well as at court hearings in the case of former "Ukrenergo" head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

"Dmytrenko is into sports and goes by the nickname ‘Kaban’. Several shell companies were once registered in his name, and he has a record of administrative offences – specifically, driving under the influence and without documents. He has a deferment from conscription to care for his parents," the MP noted.

The second person in the video is Andrii Derenivskyi.

"He also comes from a sporting background (judo and kickboxing) and is linked to a club from which, according to the investigation, people could have been recruited for such actions. Several companies are registered in his name, which form part of a group of assets linked to the sanctioned ‘Unigran’ group and the business of Igor Naumets, a Russian citizen.

Derenivskyi has previously been involved in similar incidents. In particular, he took part in a rally outside the home of politician Viktoria Siumar. He even posted photos from that event on social media," said Zhelezniak.

According to the MP, the two lived in a house on the Dnipro embankment in Kyiv. They played sport together and have photos of themselves together.

"Back in 2017, plots of land (two hectares each) were registered in their names, which were then transferred to a company; the prosecution is now trying to return this land to the state.

A separate detail concerns Derenivskyi. Formally, since April 2023, he has been listed as performing military service or studying at a military institution. But his activity in Kyiv and participation in various events raise questions — could this be a case of fictitious registration? We will check this soon," the MP noted.

Read more: Government has not abandoned idea of purchasing Russian reactors from Bulgaria, and almost none of Mindich’s staff have been fired, - Zhelezniak

Who are they linked to?

"Our sources link Derenivskyi to Petrov. And that certainly makes sense, because Petrov has involved him and children from the sports club in similar protests on several occasions.



But Dmytrenko also appeared in the ‘SSU support group’ at the Shabunin trial. And the fact that this video was again simultaneously shared on SSU Telegram channels also suggests their role here," the MP concluded.

Read more: Presidential "1,000 hours of content" programme renamed to "thousand hours of spring" – Zhelezniak