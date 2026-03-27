Presidential "1,000 hours of content" programme renamed to "thousand hours of spring" – Zhelezniak

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the "1,000 hours of Ukrainian content" project has received a new name — "A thousand hours of spring: thousandspring."

The lawmaker wrote this on Facebook, citing sources in the government, Censor.NET reports.

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New name for the programme

"Our people in the government are reporting yet another powerful, unstoppable and unbreakable reform... personally formulated and dreamed up by the president himself!!! Now UAH 4 billion will be distributed not simply for '1,000 hours of Ukrainian content'... no, that is already in the past. The new name for this populist project (personally coined by Zelenskyy) is 'A thousand hours of spring: Thousandspring.' That is how, in seven years, we have gone from 'Spring will come — we’ll start jailing people' to 'Thousandspring'," the MP wrote.

Read more: Zelenskyy proposes allocating nearly ₴4 billion for creation of 1,000 hours of Ukrainian content – media

Approval of the programme

It should be recalled that on 26 March, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution "Some issues of organizing and holding arts competitions to select cultural and artistic projects aimed at implementing the initiative of the President of Ukraine."

As reported, in September last year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the government allocate funds for the creation of 1,000 hours of Ukrainian content. The sum in question is nearly UAH 4 billion earmarked in the 2026 state budget for the Ministry of Culture.

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