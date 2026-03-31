Authorities have not abandoned idea of purchasing Russian reactors for NPP in Bulgaria, yet in the past five months, the government has dismissed almost none of Mindich’s staff.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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The lawmaker commented on President Zelenskyy’s statement that Ukraine is ready to continue cooperating with Bulgaria on nuclear power plant units.

"Of course we’re ready))) In five months, the government hasn’t fired almost anyone from the Mindich team, especially at Energoatom… So we can buy Russian nuclear junk for 60 billion hryvnias. Especially since the people who are ready to funnel 10-15% of the construction funds into offshore accounts are also in touch ))) From Tel Aviv," Zhelezniak noted.

Read more: When someone did not vote in favor of purchasing Russian reactor units for Khmelnytskyi NPP, members of parliament were sent "greetings" from president, - media

Purchase of Russian-made power units for KhNPP

In January 2025, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities completely changed the text of draft law No. 11392, which was adopted in the first reading, to allow "Energoatom" to buy Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria to complete the third and fourth power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The Committee cancelled the text of draft law No. 11392, which was adopted in the first reading and provided for amendments to a number of laws on the functioning of the electricity market, and replaced it with a completely different text before the second reading, which allows the purchase of reactors.

On February 11, 2025, the Rada supported the purchase of reactor units for the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Bulgaria.

Later, Bulgaria decided not to sell the Russian reactors for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

This refers to the purchase of VVER-1000 power units manufactured by "Rosatom" for the "Belene" NPP in Bulgaria. In 2012, Bulgaria cancelled the construction of the plant. In July 2023, the Bulgarian parliament ordered negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of Russian-made VVER-1000 reactors for more than €600 million.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP is located in the city of Netishyn in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The Khmelnytskyi NPP consists of two VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 2,000 MW (commissioned in 1987 and 2004).

The Khmelnytskyi NPP has two partially constructed power units designed for VVER-1000 reactors. Power Unit No. 3 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP is 80% complete, and Unit No. 4 is 25% complete.

Watch more: Purchase of power units for KhNPP in Bulgaria was thwarted at last moment, Zhelezniak said. VIDEO