Construction of ’Dynasty’: pressure on experts has been reported, in particular, allegedly from SSU, – Kryvonos

Pressure was reportedly exerted on the experts who conducted the investigation into the "Dynasty" construction project. An investigation is underway.

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"In the case involving the laundering of funds (regarding the construction of 'Dynasty'—Ed.), there were reports of pressure being exerted on the experts tasked with conducting the forensic analysis for this case; the matter is currently under investigation."

According to our preliminary assessment—which we are still investigating—this pressure may have been exerted by SSU personnel. This is because relevant searches were conducted in the databases regarding these experts. An unknown individual approached the expert and conveyed a message urging "caution" in this investigation. "We are investigating and looking into it," he noted.

If sufficient evidence of interference in the expert’s work is gathered, the question of holding such individuals accountable will be addressed.

Read more: Preventive measure will be decided for Yermak today at High Anti-Corruption Court

What happened before?

As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.

The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak's attorney, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."

Yermak attributes the notice of suspicion he received from NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."