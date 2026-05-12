Kryvonos and Klymenko stated that they were only ones who knew all details of Operation Midas

All information regarding Operation Midas was known only to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko.

They made this statement today at a press briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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"The operation consisted of many lines of investigation, which were carried out by different main detective units, so none of the heads of those units knew the full scope of the operation. Only the bureau director and I were aware of everything," Klymenko emphasized.

The director of NABU noted that Operation Midas was not limited to a single investigative unit and added that the investigation is ongoing.

According to Kryvonos, Klymenko was the lead prosecutor in the operation from the very beginning.

Read more: Umerov was questioned; he has witness status, - SAPO head Klymenko

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