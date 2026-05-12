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Kryvonos and Klymenko stated that they were only ones who knew all details of Operation Midas
All information regarding Operation Midas was known only to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko.
They made this statement today at a press briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
"The operation consisted of many lines of investigation, which were carried out by different main detective units, so none of the heads of those units knew the full scope of the operation. Only the bureau director and I were aware of everything," Klymenko emphasized.
The director of NABU noted that Operation Midas was not limited to a single investigative unit and added that the investigation is ongoing.
According to Kryvonos, Klymenko was the lead prosecutor in the operation from the very beginning.
What happened before?
- On April 29, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Tymur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.
- The Anti-Corruption Council under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that the company could lose the right to supply weapons to the Ukrainian military. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to initiate the process of partially nationalizing Fire Point in order to continue supplying its products to the Armed Forces.
- Later, Fire Point co-owner Denys Shtilerman responded to media reports about the new "Mindich tapes" and called it "yet another information attack." He asked the NABU to verify the authenticity of the "tapes."
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