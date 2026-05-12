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Umerov was questioned; he has witness status, - SAPO head Klymenko

NABU and the SAPO questioned Umerov: details

Anti-corruption authorities questioned National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov as part of Operation Midas. He has witness status.

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In this case, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council was the subject of an investigation conducted by NABU detectives. I cannot disclose any further details."

"I believe we have already publicly announced that Mr. Umerov was questioned as part of the pre-trial investigation. I cannot comment further," he said.

SAPO Head Klymenko stated that Umerov has witness status in the proceedings. 

Watch more: New series of "Mindich tapes": Derkach-Halushchenko duo, construction of Khmelnytskyi NPP, "Energoatom". VIDEO

What happened before?

  • On April 29, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Tymur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.

Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (994) Semen Kryvonos (48) Rustem Umerov (503)
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