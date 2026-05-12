Umerov was questioned; he has witness status, - SAPO head Klymenko

Anti-corruption authorities questioned National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov as part of Operation Midas. He has witness status.

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In this case, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council was the subject of an investigation conducted by NABU detectives. I cannot disclose any further details."

"I believe we have already publicly announced that Mr. Umerov was questioned as part of the pre-trial investigation. I cannot comment further," he said.

SAPO Head Klymenko stated that Umerov has witness status in the proceedings.

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