New series of "Mindich tapes": Derkach-Halushchenko duo, construction of Khmelnytskyi NPP, "Energoatom". VIDEO

In the fourth instalment of the new"Mindich tapes" recordings, the main figures are Zelenskyy’s oligarch Tymur Mindich and his accountant Oleksandr Tsukerman, as well as those implicated in the "Midas" case—Herman Halushchenko, Ihor Myroniuk and Ihor Fursenko—and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak spoke about this in his video, reports Censor.NET.

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More on the recordings

The published excerpts discuss the connection between former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and former MP Andrii Derkach, the controversial nuclear units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, and construction preparations carried out without legal authorization.

Watch more: "Everyone to Pokrovsk": new "Midas tapes" reveal plans by authorities’ entourage to settle scores with NABU detectives // Uncensored. VIDEO

Derkach and Halushchenko

The relevant conversation between Myroniuk and Tsukerman was recorded on 20 February 2025. According to Zhelezniak, who has obtained leaked transcripts of the "Mindich tapes", the individuals discuss joint outings by Derkach, who is accused of treason in Ukraine, and Herman Halushchenko.

In particular, Myroniuk recounts to Tsukerman a conversation between Derkach and Halushchenko. And he explains how it ended.

After discussing the recording of "The Surgeon" – as former Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak was referred to in the tapes – Tsukerman mentioned another partnership involving Halushchenko. This time with Mindich.

Read more: "Mindichgate": Tsukerman’s driver said on tapes that he urgently left Ukraine, media reports









The figures involved in "Mindichgate" openly discuss the investigation, are nervous about social media posts, and are postponing decisions. They mention journalists, "Americans" on supervisory boards and the risk of exposing schemes in the energy sector and at Firepoint.

Also, in a new video, the MP explains why journalists’ reports halted multi-million-dollar deals, who tried to cover their tracks and how, and why the authorities reacted to public pressure.

What led up to this?