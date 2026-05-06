"Everyone to Pokrovsk": new "Midas tapes" reveal plans by authorities’ entourage to settle scores with NABU detectives // Uncensored. VIDEO

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva, in a new episode of the Uncensored project, analyzes a new wave of the so-called "Midas tapes", recordings of conversations involving government representatives which, according to the author, point to corruption schemes during the full-scale war.

According to Censor.NET, the key question is why NABU has become the main target and what this says about the real mechanisms of power in Ukraine. The central storyline is fear of anti-corruption bodies, attempts to discredit them, and ideas about removing unwanted detectives through mobilization. In a broader context, this is an analysis of how war can be used as a cover for corruption, how political impunity is formed, and why public reaction (protests and pressure) becomes critical to restraining such processes.

Watch more: NABU should all be sent to front: conversation between "Mindichgate" figures Tsukerman and Fursenko. VIDEO

Read more: Office of President’s "overseer" Veselyi influenced Sense Bank financial monitoring decisions regarding number of gambling operators – Zhelezniak

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