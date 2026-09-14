Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as official business trip to Brussels, - sources

The Prosecutor General has left Ukraine on an official business trip to Brussels.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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What is known?

Kravchenko has registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Read more: Unfortunately, there is currently no chance that next Prosecutor General will be selected through competitive process, - Shabunin

Suspicions surrounding Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

The Prosecutor General subsequently stated that he is currently abroad on an official business trip.

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