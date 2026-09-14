Kravchenko left country last night, - Anti-Corruption Action Centre

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko left Ukraine last night.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Before leaving the country, Ruslan Kravchenko recorded a video alleging that the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and a close associate of the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had committed crimes.



According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left the country last night," the statement reads.

The AntAC emphasised that such a departure was only possible with the consent and authorisation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It is clear that the video recorded by Kravchenko has nothing to do with actual procedural work or evidence, but is instead an act of revenge and an attempt to divert attention from his own involvement in protecting call centres.



After all, a year ago it was Kravchenko and his now-dismissed colleague Maria Vdovychenko who personally signed procedural documents in criminal proceedings against NABU detectives, which are now falling apart or have already been closed," the Anti-Corruption Centre explained.

"Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the suspicions Kravchenko refers to actually exist, or whether they will have any procedural consequences, given that the Prosecutor General has recused himself from his duties and left the country. At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Verkhovna Rada are jointly responsible for the Prosecutor General’s actions to date," they added.

According to UP sources, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko crossed the border at 2:30 a.m. in an official vehicle.

Read more: Carthage under siege: Muses, call centres, empire of prosecutors and Poklad vs SAPO / Uncensored. VIDEO

Suspicions surrounding Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

Read more: Unfortunately, there is currently no chance that next Prosecutor General will be selected through competitive process, - Shabunin