I am on business trip abroad to inform our partners about real state of affairs at NABU and SAPO," - Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has stated that he is currently abroad on official business.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"I am currently on a business trip abroad, and as part of this, a series of meetings are planned during which I intend to inform our international partners about the actual state of affairs within the anti-corruption agencies, signs of them concentrating unchecked influence, and the risks that such practices pose to Ukraine’s state sovereignty, the rule of law and democratic institutions," he said.

Read more: Kravchenko left country last night, - Anti-Corruption Action Centre

Charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Read more: Unfortunately, there is currently no chance that next Prosecutor General will be selected through competitive process, - Shabunin