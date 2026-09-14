Prosecutor General’s Office confirms Kravchenko went on business trip to France

The Prosecutor General’s Office has confirmed that Ruslan Kravchenko left for a business trip to France on September 13.

The press service said this in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to the press service, "Kravchenko’s business trip to France will last five days from September 13, and he will participate in a hearing of the PACE Parliamentary Network."

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that the materials cited in the court ruling contain "no direct evidence" that Kravchenko gave any "instructions to facilitate the activities of call centres, obstructed their exposure or investigation, received funds from such activities or undue benefits, or used proceeds of crime to pay for renovation work or the installation of an alarm system."

Read more: Kravchenko’s wife has also left country, - media

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

Read more: Case against Kryvonos was prepared by SSU, - Zhelezniak