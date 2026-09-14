Case against Kryvonos was prepared by SSU, - Zhelezniak

The case against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos was prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"It appears from the materials of the application that the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings No. 22014101110000061 dated 25 April 2014, on grounds of a suspected offence under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The first digit of the criminal case number in which the charges are set out, ‘2’, indicates that the pre-trial investigation body is the SSU," the MP noted.





Read more: Verkhovna Rada has received motion from President Zelenskyy to dismiss Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability

Read more: Verkhovna Rada committee had no plans to consider Kravchenko’s resignation today