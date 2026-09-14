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Verkhovna Rada has received motion from President Zelenskyy to dismiss Prosecutor General Kravchenko
President Zelenskyy has submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.
This was announced to journalists by the President’s adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.
What is known?
Halyna Mykhailiuk, the president’s representative in parliament, will present Zelenskyy’s proposal.
Kravchenko’s resignation and allegations against Kryvonos
- Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal from the post of Prosecutor General without delay.
- NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.
- According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.
- Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.
- According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.
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