Hetmantsev on whether he will take up post of Prosecutor General: "Not yet. Not with our luck"

Danylo Hetmantsev, a Member of Parliament for the ‘Servant of the People’ party, has commented on media reports suggesting he is being considered for the post of Prosecutor General following Ruslan Kravchenko’s resignation.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"Friends, me in the role of Prosecutor General is a nightmare for all corrupt officials. As, incidentally, it is for dishonest prosecutors themselves. Especially those with special pensions.

So for now, not yet, not with our luck. But if anyone from the Presidential Office pushes their candidate just as persistently, I promise to give it some thought," the post reads.

Read more: Vote on Kravchenko’s resignation will take place on September 15, - "Servant of People" Arakhamia

Suspicions surrounding Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Read more: Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as official business trip to Brussels, - sources