Vote on Kravchenko’s resignation will take place on September 15, - "Servant of People" Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada will hold a vote on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on September 15.

This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction, according to Censor.NET

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Vote

"The vote on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Kravchenko will take place tomorrow, September 15," the statement reads.

Read more: Kravchenko signed notice of suspicion against wife of SAPO head Klymenko, – Honcharenko

Suspicion of Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

The Prosecutor General subsequently stated that he is currently abroad on an official business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as a business trip to Brussels.

Read more: Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as official business trip to Brussels, - sources