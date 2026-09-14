Kravchenko signed notice of suspicion against wife of SAPO head Klymenko, – Honcharenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has signed a notice of suspicion against the wife of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko.

This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"According to my sources, the person close to Klymenko is his wife," the MP noted.

Read more: Carthage under siege: Muses, call centres, empire of prosecutors and Poklad vs SAPO / Uncensored. VIDEO

Suspicions surrounding Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Read more: Zelenskyy met yesterday with heads of SSU, DIU and Presidential Office, then with heads of NABU, SAPO and Kravchenko