Zelenskyy met yesterday with heads of SSU, DIU and Presidential Office, then with heads of NABU, SAPO and Kravchenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on September 7 with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Presidential Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), and Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

He told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Yesterday, I devoted the day specifically to personnel matters. I met with Poklad, the relevant decisions have been made, and with Ivashchenko and Budanov. I think everyone understands the details and why I met with them.

I met with the heads of NABU and SAPO and with Ukraine’s prosecutor general. I am also sure you understand what we discussed," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, he had a fairly long meeting with Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

"He has written the relevant statement, and a submission will be sent to the Verkhovna Rada," the head of state said.

Operation "Carthage"

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme was identified as the head of one of the Prosecutor General’s Office divisions.

Recordings of the criminal group of Prosecutor General’s Office employees were also released.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

On the evening of September 7, Kravchenko resigned as prosecutor general.

Shootout between SSU and DIU in Kyiv

Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said it still did not know his whereabouts.

They added that it was closely monitoring everything that was happening.

At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On 2 September, reports emerged of a shootout in Kyiv. Media outlets reported that it involved a conflict between the DIU and SSU and was somehow connected to Kaplunov’s disappearance.

The SSU said that, together with the DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack during investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later commented on the shootout between individual SSU and DIU units that occurred in Kyiv on 2 September.

Two servicemen were notified of suspicion.

On September 4, Serhii Ivanov, a serviceman with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, was placed under a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance.

SSU officer Verkhola was also released on the personal surety of the head of the SSU’s Counterintelligence Department.

Read more: Kravchenko has resigned from his post as Prosecutor General