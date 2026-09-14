Verkhovna Rada committee had no plans to consider Kravchenko’s resignation today

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement had no plans to consider the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko at its meeting today.

According to Censor.NET, this issue is not on the agenda.

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Details

Committee members are scheduled to discuss other issues, including draft laws of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and Other Legislative Acts Regarding the Establishment of Liability for Operating Vehicles in Excess of Permissible Noise Levels" and "On Amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Protection of Citizens and Their Funds from Illegal Actions Involving Payment Instruments and Bank Accounts."

In a comment to Censor.NET, Andrii Osadchuk, first deputy chairman of the Committee and a member of parliament from the "Voice" faction, stated that he does not yet know whether documents from the Office of the President regarding Kravchenko’s dismissal have been submitted to parliament.

Read more: Vote on Kravchenko’s resignation will take place on September 15, - "Servant of People" Arakhamia

Suspicion of Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

The Prosecutor General subsequently stated that he is currently abroad on an official business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as a business trip to Brussels.

Read more: Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as official business trip to Brussels, - sources