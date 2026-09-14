Kravchenko’s wife has also left country, - media

The wife of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has also left the country.

This was reported by "Ukrainska Pravda" journalist Mykhailo Tkach, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Kravchenko crossed the border at the Shehyni border crossing. UP sources in law enforcement agencies report that the prosecutor general's wife crossed the border at 1 a.m. via the same border crossing," the report states.

Read more: Hetmantsev on whether he will take up post of Prosecutor General: "Not yet. Not with our luck"

Suspicions surrounding Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Read more: Vote on Kravchenko’s resignation will take place on September 15, - "Servant of People" Arakhamia