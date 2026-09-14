Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to support de-escalation with Russia if it is genuine US proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to support de-escalation through a mutual halt to strikes on critical infrastructure if the United States ensured that Russia was genuinely prepared to end the war.

He said this in an address on September 14, Censor.NET reports.

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Possible de-escalation step

According to the president, if this could become the first step towards de-escalation — an end to Russian strikes on Ukrainian critical infrastructure and to Ukrainian retaliatory strikes — then Ukraine was ready to support de-escalation.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russians were feeling pressure from Ukraine’s precise retaliatory strikes against Russia’s war economy, but no one had yet seen any genuine desire on Russia’s part to end the war.

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Conditions for peace

At the same time, if Ukraine’s US partners succeeded in ensuring that Russia was genuinely and durably prepared to end the war, Ukraine would take its own de-escalation steps.

"Peace is needed. Energy infrastructure, food supply routes and critical infrastructure — all of this must be included in discussions on ending the strikes. A strong and just solution is needed, not merely for the ‘elections,’ but for the long term. We expect specifics from our partners," Zelenskyy concluded.

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