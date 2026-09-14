Canada to purchase $350 million worth of PAC-3 missiles for Ukraine and transfer AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles, - Zelenskyy

Canada will purchase PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot systems for 350 million Canadian dollars and will also provide AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles, which are used for air defense. In addition, Ottawa will help Kyiv obtain the necessary weapons from other countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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As the head of state noted, defending Ukraine’s airspace remains one of the key priorities. He discussed the issue of strengthening air defense with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"The prime minister announced the purchase of missiles for the Patriot PAC-3 systems—anti-ballistic missiles—worth 350 million. This is part of the air defense package," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the parties discussed the supply of AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles. According to the president, Ukraine uses them in its air defense system, specifically for NASAMS systems, which protect various facilities, including energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy clarified that the Canadian air defense aid package will include both funding and the direct supply of individual missiles.

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In addition, Kyiv and Ottawa have agreements in place to receive funding from third countries. To implement these agreements, Carney must hold talks with other leaders.

"There are certain agreements that require him to engage in direct dialogue with other leaders who, for various reasons, cannot sell anything directly to Ukraine," Zelenskyy explained.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the purchase of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot systems, worth 350 million Canadian dollars.

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