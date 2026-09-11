Canada to allocate over UAH 1.2 billion to support Ukrainian veterans and their families. PHOTO

Canada will provide CAD 40.1 million, or around UAH 1.25 billion, to support Ukrainian veterans and their family members. The funds will be channelled through a new international multi-donor veterans fund, with Canada becoming its first donor.

Ukraine's Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitalii Kim reported this following a working visit to Canada, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine expects other international partners to join the new fund in the future.

"Canada will provide CAD 40.1 million (which is around UAH 1.25 billion), to support Ukrainian veterans and their families through a new international multi-donor veterans fund. Canada will also become its first donor," Kim said.

During the visit, the parties also agreed to expand cooperation in supporting Ukrainian service members' transition to civilian life. Key areas include veterans' employment and retraining, digitalisation, and the use of artificial intelligence.









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According to Kim, the Ukrainian side discussed these issues with Canada's Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai and Canada's Minister of Veterans Affairs Jill McKnight.

The Ukrainian delegation also held talks with Canadian organisations working with service members, veterans and their families. The discussions covered assistance for families, employment and the development of veteran-owned businesses, as well as psychological support.

Separately, the delegation learned about the work of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where modern prosthetics methods, treatment for severe burns and 3D printing are used. Kim said Ukrainian specialists would study this experience in order to adapt it in Ukraine.

Kim announced that his next working visit would be to the United States.

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