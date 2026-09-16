Merz cancelled his trip to UN amid criticism within party

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has canceled his trip to New York scheduled for next week, where he was to attend the UN General Assembly.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.

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The Chancellor's Office stated that Merz will not travel to New York because his presence is needed in Berlin.

According to the original plan, the chancellor was to address the UN General Assembly and receive the Henry Kissinger Award in New York next Tuesday.

The decision to cancel the trip was made on the eve of the regional elections, which will take place on Sunday.

Criticism has intensified within Merz's party

According to Bloomberg, the chancellor's decision was made amid growing criticism of him within the Conservative Party.

In recent days, some representatives of conservative forces have openly criticized Merz and linked his low approval ratings to the party's poor performance in the recent regional elections.

Merz has served as German chancellor since May 2025. According to data cited by Bloomberg, his approval rating is the lowest ever recorded for a German chancellor.

Read more: "I have no intention of backing down even centimetre in our support for Ukraine; it is our duty," - Merz