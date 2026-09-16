Poland scrambled aircraft and closed airports due to Russian attack on western Ukraine

On the morning of September 16, Poland scrambled its military aircraft and suspended operations at the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine’s western regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RMF24.

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At around 8:00 a.m., the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that it had raised its alert level due to the presence of Russian attack drones in western Ukraine.

Polish aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based air defense systems were placed on high alert.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in parts of the Podkarpackie and Lubelskie provinces. In particular, it covered the border areas near Przemyśl, Rzeszów, and Lublin.

Operations at two airports have been suspended

Due to an air threat, operations at the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów have been temporarily suspended.

The decision was made in response to the ongoing Russian airstrikes on western Ukraine.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian jet drones were moving toward the western regions. One of these drones was spotted near Kovel.

Read more on "Censor.NET": The drone found in Poland did not have a warhead, says Kosiniak-Kamysz