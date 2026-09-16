Russia could lose another 300,000 troops by end of year, - Zelenskyy

By the end of 2026, the Russian army could suffer another 300,000 casualties. This could bring the total number of Russian deaths over the five years of the war to one million.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with CBC News.

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"We believe they will lose 300,000 this year. We're talking about the dead. That would mean they will have one million dead over the five years of the war," the president said.

He added that the dictator is continuing the war because he does not feel enough pressure from Russian society.

"But he'll feel it; it's already begun," said the president.

Putin fears for his life

Zelenskyy also stated that one of the main reasons Putin has not stopped the war is fear for his own life.

According to him, the Russian leader fears that ending the war without being able to present it as a victory could lead to discontent among the troops who return home.

Zelenskyy cited the 2023 mutiny by the Wagner Group as an example and stated that it involved approximately 5,000 people at the time. In his view, the return of a significantly larger number of troops could create greater internal pressure on the Russian authorities.

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