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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Four Ukrainian drones take turns attacking occupier in open field. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing Ukrainian drone operators in action, leaving the invader with no chance of escape.

According to Censor.NET, a Russian soldier found himself alone in an open field, where he was spotted by a group of Ukrainian drones.

Four FPV drones took the invader by surprise and, one after another, carried out a series of precision strikes.

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Watch more: Ukrainian drone left occupier with one eye: "Where f#ck is air?! My eye, you b#tch! My eye!!!". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12507) elimination (8002) drones (5299)
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