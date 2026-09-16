Ukrainian drone left occupier with one eye: "Where f#ck is air?! My eye, you b#tch! My eye!!!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a successful attack by a Ukrainian drone on a vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots spotted and struck a vehicle carrying three invaders.

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Upon noticing the approaching Ukrainian drone, the Russians scattered and tried to hide in the nearest bushes. One of the occupiers decided to engage and opened fire with a small-arms weapon, attempting to shoot down the drone.

However, the UAV operator precisely guided the drone towards the vehicle. During the explosion and detonation, a piece of shrapnel struck the Russian soldier who had been firing directly in the face.

"A Ukrainian drone attacks an enemy vehicle in the Donetsk region and leaves one of the occupiers blind in one eye," commenters say online.

As a result of the precise strike, the occupiers’ vehicle sustained critical damage, whilst the gunner himself was seriously wounded and lost an eye.

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,511,530 personnel (+1,530 in past 24 hours), 12,345 tanks, 49,820 artillery systems, and 25,339 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Drone operators from 411th ’Yastruby’ Regiment used STING interceptors to shoot down two Russian ’mother’ UAVs carrying drones on board. VIDEO