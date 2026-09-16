Ukrainian drone left occupier with one eye: "Where f#ck is air?! My eye, you b#tch! My eye!!!". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a successful attack by a Ukrainian drone on a vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots spotted and struck a vehicle carrying three invaders.
Upon noticing the approaching Ukrainian drone, the Russians scattered and tried to hide in the nearest bushes. One of the occupiers decided to engage and opened fire with a small-arms weapon, attempting to shoot down the drone.
However, the UAV operator precisely guided the drone towards the vehicle. During the explosion and detonation, a piece of shrapnel struck the Russian soldier who had been firing directly in the face.
"A Ukrainian drone attacks an enemy vehicle in the Donetsk region and leaves one of the occupiers blind in one eye," commenters say online.
As a result of the precise strike, the occupiers’ vehicle sustained critical damage, whilst the gunner himself was seriously wounded and lost an eye.
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