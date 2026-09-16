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News Video Destruction of Russian drones Drone industry
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Drone operators from 411th ’Yastruby’ Regiment used STING interceptors to shoot down two Russian ’mother’ UAVs carrying drones on board. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Drone operators from the 411th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment ‘Yastruby’, ‘Khalepa’ Company, shot down two Russian ‘Molniya’ UAVs in mid-air, which were carrying other drones.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots used remotely controlled STING interceptor drones supplied by the "Wild Hornets" to destroy the enemy targets.

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It is noted that these were likely the so-called Russian ‘mother’ drones, which are used to deliver other unmanned aerial vehicles to the area of operation.

The "Wild Hornets" published a video of the interception on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Occupier tries to shoot down Apex personnel’s FPV drone with shovel but is eliminated in explosion. VIDEO

Watch more: Aerial bomb hits position of Russian drone operators: Ukrainian Air Force combat operations. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12507) elimination (8002) drones (5299) Wild Hornets (241) interceptor (144)
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