Occupier tries to shoot down Apex personnel’s FPV drone with shovel but is eliminated in explosion. VIDEO

Border guards of the Apex unit of the Forpost Brigade filmed an occupier attempting to shoot down an FPV drone with a shovel during a drone strike.

Censor.NET reports that the personnel said the so-called "duel" did not last long. The FPV drone exploded and eliminated the Russian serviceman.

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The occupier was eliminated in the border guards’ area of responsibility in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction.

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