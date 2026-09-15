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Ukrainian defenders using HIMARS strike occupiers’ positions in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO
Footage of Ukrainian defenders conducting combat operations with the HIMARS system against Russian troop positions in the Oleksandrivka direction has been published online.
Censor.NET reports that the video shows preparations and a salvo of rockets fired from an MLRS at enemy positions.
The strikes targeted treelines where enemy personnel were based.
The caption to the video states that all enemy targets were struck.
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