Ruscist blows himself up with grenade after strike by 92nd Separate Assault Brigade drone operators. VIDEO 18+
Fighters of the 4th Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade captured a ruscist’s self-elimination in a treeline with a drone.
Censor.NET reports that, after being struck by a Ukrainian drone, the occupier chose not to wait for the next UAV and blew himself up with a grenade.
The grenade explosion tore the ruscist to shreds.
Warning: Not recommended for viewers with a sensitive disposition!
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