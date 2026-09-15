Ruscist blows himself up with grenade after strike by 92nd Separate Assault Brigade drone operators. VIDEO 18+

Fighters of the 4th Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade captured a ruscist’s self-elimination in a treeline with a drone.

Censor.NET reports that, after being struck by a Ukrainian drone, the occupier chose not to wait for the next UAV and blew himself up with a grenade.

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The grenade explosion tore the ruscist to shreds.

Watch more: Elimination of occupiers’ flag-bearers who filmed propaganda videos about "liberation" of Novoselivka and Huliaipilske in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Warning: Not recommended for viewers with a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Occupier blew himself up on his own grenade on Zaporizhzhia axis. VIDEO