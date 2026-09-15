Aerial bomb hits position of Russian drone operators: Ukrainian Air Force combat operations. VIDEO

Fighter crews of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed the position of Russian copter-type drone operators in a precision strike.

Censor.NET reports that the pilots destroyed the position, along with enemy personnel, by accurately striking the building where Russian servicemen were located with an aerial bomb.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One of the pilots shared footage of the Ukrainian aviation combat sortie on his Telegram channel, Soniashnyk.

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