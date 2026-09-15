Su-27 pilots struck position held by Russian stormtroopers and drone operators with GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a base housing Russian stormtroopers and UAV operators, using GBU-62 aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, following preliminary reconnaissance, Air Force pilots flying Su-27 fighters struck a building housing Russian military personnel and destroyed the enemy position.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the fighter crews’ combat sortie on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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