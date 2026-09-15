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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Su-27 pilots struck position held by Russian stormtroopers and drone operators with GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a base housing Russian stormtroopers and UAV operators, using GBU-62 aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, following preliminary reconnaissance, Air Force pilots flying Su-27 fighters struck a building housing Russian military personnel and destroyed the enemy position.

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One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the fighter crews’ combat sortie on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Watch more: 6th SOF Rangers Regiment raids Russian rear: two occupiers eliminated, two captured. VIDEO

Watch more: "STRIX" operators repelled attack by Russian drones in Kharkiv region and destroyed 10 "Molniya" UAVs. VIDEO

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