Su-27 pilots struck position held by Russian stormtroopers and drone operators with GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force struck a base housing Russian stormtroopers and UAV operators, using GBU-62 aerial bombs.
According to Censor.NET, following preliminary reconnaissance, Air Force pilots flying Su-27 fighters struck a building housing Russian military personnel and destroyed the enemy position.
One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the fighter crews’ combat sortie on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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